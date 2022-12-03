Shower chances decrease as weekend progresses, with a First Alert Weather Day coming Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weekend will not include any soaking rains but there will be some areas of scattered showers to move through Charlotte today. Chances for rain will decrease Sunday into Monday morning before another disturbance impacts our area on Tuesday.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cooler.

Monday: Partly sunny, cool then showers late.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Showers likely, mild.

As a cold front moves eastward there will be a chance for some scattered showers across the Charlotte metro area otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s. Tonight, will be mostly cloudy and cool with lows in the 40s.

Saturday's outlook across the state (WBTV First Alert Weather)

High pressure will briefly build across the southeast giving us a brief break from the rain on Sunday and Monday but chances for rain will return Monday night into Tuesday as a warm front begins to lift northward.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 50s.

On Monday a few stray showers will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Tuesday. More rounds of rain will move through our area on Tuesday afternoon. Between 0.25″-0.50″ will be possible and highs will climb into the 60s.

We will also see chances for a for more scattered showers on Wednesday otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs near 68 degrees.

On Thursday and Friday, a few isolated showers will be possible, but most areas should stay dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

