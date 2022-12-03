Police make second arrest after deadly double shooting in Hickory last month

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a second suspect who they believe was involved in a deadly shooting last month.

According to the Hickory Police Department, Jakeis Zameir Harris was taken into custody at a home in the area on Friday.

Harris, 18, is being charged with murder, attempted first-degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The charges stem from a Nov. 5 shooting that left Khalil Rhynhart dead and injured another man.

Harris is currently being held at the Catawba County Jail without bond.

On Nov. 18, police arrested Trevin Ali Brown, 24, in connection with the same case.

Police are still searching for Jalen Tremaine Crowell, who also has an outstanding murder warrant.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator T. Johnson directly at 828-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.gov.

Related: Hickory Police make arrest, identify other suspects in double shooting

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.