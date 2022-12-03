PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police make second arrest after deadly double shooting in Hickory last month

An 18-year-old has been taken into custody and is facing a murder charge.
Jakeis Zameir Harris, 18, has been arrested and charged in connection with a double shooting in...
Jakeis Zameir Harris, 18, has been arrested and charged in connection with a double shooting in Hickory last month.(Catawba County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a second suspect who they believe was involved in a deadly shooting last month.

According to the Hickory Police Department, Jakeis Zameir Harris was taken into custody at a home in the area on Friday.

Harris, 18, is being charged with murder, attempted first-degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The charges stem from a Nov. 5 shooting that left Khalil Rhynhart dead and injured another man.

Harris is currently being held at the Catawba County Jail without bond.

On Nov. 18, police arrested Trevin Ali Brown, 24, in connection with the same case.

Police are still searching for Jalen Tremaine Crowell, who also has an outstanding murder warrant.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator T. Johnson directly at 828-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.gov.

Related: Hickory Police make arrest, identify other suspects in double shooting

