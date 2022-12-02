PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Three first responders injured after shots fired at Rowan Co. house fire

Firefighters were called to a fire on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell around 12:38 a.m. Friday.
The injuries were minor, according to authorities.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three first responders were injured after someone inside a burning Rowan County home fired shots, authorities said.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters were called to a fire on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell around 12:38 a.m. Friday. Law enforcement also responded.

As first responders approached the back of the home, someone inside fired shots, officials said. Two law enforcement officers and one firefighter were injured, although the sheriff’s office would not confirm they were shot.

The injuries were minor, according to authorities.

Authorities said the suspect is dead and they are not aware of any other threats to the community.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the...
Charlotte gym employee caught on camera peeping in showers
Thomas Dax Llewellyn faces a number of charges.
Rowan Co. man faces charges of kidnapping and ax assault on teen
Officials confirmed a student was shot in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon after getting off...
17-year-old student shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte, juvenile charged
Emergency responders were on the scene of a deadly crash that happened overnight in east...
2 dead, 1 hurt in overnight east Charlotte crash
CMPD arrests 3, charge 8 in large ‘Street Takeover’ operation
CMPD arrests 3, charge 8 in large ‘Street Takeover’ operation

Latest News

Three first responders injured after shots fired at Rowan Co. house fire
Officials are launching an investigation into the use of public money following the termination...
York County officials investigating use of public money by Tepper, GTRE regarding failed facility
Workers at the Darrell Simpson Family Christmas Tree Lot in Charlotte, NC.
“It’s been creeping up for the last 2 or 3 years”: Christmas trees costing more this year
Mallard Creek High School students were not notified about the hoax during the school day.
Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus