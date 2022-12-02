Rain expected Saturday, umbrella will be needed again next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Early sunshine will mix with afternoon clouds, but we’ll stay dry and chilly today with seasonal afternoon readings back in the middle 50s.

Today: Clouds and sun, chilly temperatures

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day, spotty showers

Next Week: More rain Tuesday and Wednesday

FIRST ALERT: Sunshine this morning will give way to a few more clouds this afternoon. Highs in the #CLT area will only get back to the middle 50s again. No rain today or tonight, few midday showers around Saturday, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/jkCvmgW6Z5 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 2, 2022

Expect patchy clouds and not nearly as cold tonight with lows mainly in the 40s. A stray overnight shower can’t be ruled out.

Clouds will dominate Saturday and there will be a shower risk during the morning and midday hours before a cold front pushes off to the south/east.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day, but the day is not a total washout. While there is about a 60% rain risk, the showers will be spotty. By late afternoon clouds should break as the rain risk dries up. Highs Saturday will inch up into the low to mid-60s.

FIRST ALERT: Rain chance will remain near 0 today around #CLT, but ramp up early on Saturday. Still, the actual amount of rain looks to be very light & will move out quickly. A more important rain event looks to unfold Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/XXaPq8o4D9 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 2, 2022

I’m forecasting dry conditions for the ACC Championship football game in Charlotte Saturday night with evening readings in the 50s.

The front will push south of the WBTV area on Sunday, so we’ll stay dry but chillier with highs in the middle 50s.

There could be a stray shower around on Monday before a more important round of rain unfolds Tuesday into Wednesday, both of which are First Alert Weather Days.

FIRST ALERT: There will be a few spotty showers around #CLT during the midday hours Saturday, then dry Sunday & Monday. Thereafter, rain chances pick up & stay up. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS Tuesday & Wednesday...and maybe more days next week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/UPU44vPMOu — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 2, 2022

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.