Rain expected Saturday, umbrella will be needed again next week

By Al Conklin
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Early sunshine will mix with afternoon clouds, but we’ll stay dry and chilly today with seasonal afternoon readings back in the middle 50s.

  • Today: Clouds and sun, chilly temperatures
  • Saturday: First Alert Weather Day, spotty showers
  • Next Week: More rain Tuesday and Wednesday

Expect patchy clouds and not nearly as cold tonight with lows mainly in the 40s. A stray overnight shower can’t be ruled out.

Clouds will dominate Saturday and there will be a shower risk during the morning and midday hours before a cold front pushes off to the south/east.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day, but the day is not a total washout. While there is about a 60% rain risk, the showers will be spotty. By late afternoon clouds should break as the rain risk dries up. Highs Saturday will inch up into the low to mid-60s.

I’m forecasting dry conditions for the ACC Championship football game in Charlotte Saturday night with evening readings in the 50s.

The front will push south of the WBTV area on Sunday, so we’ll stay dry but chillier with highs in the middle 50s.

There could be a stray shower around on Monday before a more important round of rain unfolds Tuesday into Wednesday, both of which are First Alert Weather Days.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

