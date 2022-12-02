Rain chances increase for Saturday, early next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Over the next seven days we’ll be tracking several disturbances that will bring us chances for rain this weekend into early next week.

First Alert Weather Day Saturday : AM showers then mostly cloudy, mild and breezy

Sunday : Isolated showers, cloudy

Monday: Partly sunny, cool then showers late

We will wrap up this Friday with a mix of sunshine and clouds and high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. With more cloud cover, tonight will not be as cold as last night. By overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of some sprinkles.

Friday high temperatures across the Charlotte area will bein the 40s and 50s. (Source: WBTV)

As a cold front begins to approach the Carolinas on Saturday, a round of showers will begin to move into our area from west to east in the morning. Showers will taper off by Saturday afternoon and the balance of Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy. Highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday's forecast includes rain chances in the morning and midday hours. (Source: WBTV)

Sunday looks partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Our next cold front will head our way for the start of the work week. On Monday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers; otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s.

With widespread rainfall expected off and on throughout the day Tuesday, we have a First Alert Weather Day in place. Highs on Tuesday will range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

A First Alert Weather Day is also in place for Wednesday, as some areas of scattered showers could linger into the early afternoon hours. Thursday continues to look unsettled and mild with chances for scattered showers and highs in the upper 60s.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

