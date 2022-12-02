PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Police charge 9 juveniles after large fight breaks out at Statesville High School

The charges vary based on each person’s involvement in the altercation.
Nine juveniles are facing charges after a large fight broke out at Statesville High School.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nine juveniles have been charged after a large fight broke out at Statesville High School on Friday, officials said.

According to the Statesville Police Department, police responded to the school to aid resource officers in breaking up the fight.

Police said the juveniles are facing charges including disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct by fighting, assault on school employees, communicating threats, simple assault, and failure to disperse on command.

Charges vary for each individual, based on their involvement level in the incident.

The names of those charged are being withheld due to them being under the age of 18.

Police are still investigating the incident, but said no weapons were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3515.

Related: Two people arrested after fight at Olympic High School football game

