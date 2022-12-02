Police charge 9 juveniles after large fight breaks out at Statesville High School

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nine juveniles have been charged after a large fight broke out at Statesville High School on Friday, officials said.

According to the Statesville Police Department, police responded to the school to aid resource officers in breaking up the fight.

Police said the juveniles are facing charges including disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct by fighting, assault on school employees, communicating threats, simple assault, and failure to disperse on command.

Charges vary for each individual, based on their involvement level in the incident.

The names of those charged are being withheld due to them being under the age of 18.

Police are still investigating the incident, but said no weapons were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3515.

