One killed in north Charlotte motorcycle crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly motorcycle crash Friday afternoon in north Charlotte.

Officials said the crash happened in the area of Statesville Road and Spector Drive.

Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The details surrounding what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

