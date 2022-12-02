PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Remembering Jason & Chip

One killed in north Charlotte motorcycle crash

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly motorcycle crash Friday afternoon in north Charlotte.

Officials said the crash happened in the area of Statesville Road and Spector Drive.

Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The details surrounding what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

