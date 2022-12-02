Northwestern dances their way to the AAAA state title game and creating memories along the way

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - It doesn’t matter what level of football you play, it is hard winning a game so when you do, you better enjoy it and that’s what they do at Northwestern.

Practices are extremely hard.

“I’m hard on them,” said Northwestern head coach Page Wofford. “You are going to get coached at Northwestern.”

Even more than that, the expectations at a school in Football City USA is off the charts. The Trojans are playing in their 12th state title game and looking to win their 6th championship. Winning a region title just doesn’t cut it at this school. It’s always state title or bust. So winning deserves a celebration and that’s why after every victory, the Trojans fire up the music in the locker room and it’s “We win, We dance!”

And most time, it’s the new school (the players) trying to teach the old school (the coaches) the latest dances.

“I might throw it up real quick and hit the Folks or hit the Woah,” said freshman wide receiver Cameron Vance. “If it’s like an old school song, I might hit the Cat Daddy.”

The coaches try the dances of the day, but for the most part, they like to stick to what they use to do back in the day.

“I use to be a good pop-locker,” said coach Wofford. “Use to be able to pop and lock a little bit. I can running man-- MC Hammer stuff. I’m a big worm guy.”

Coach says he does the best worm on the team, but his son, Huck, disagrees.

“If anybody asks, I’m the best on the team that does it,” said senior wide receiver Huck Wofford. “If my dad says he’s better, that’s not true.”

“You know how kids are today, they always think they are better than the original. He’s trying. He’s getting there, but I wouldn’t say he’s the best. He tries really hard and we love him for it,” said coach Wofford.

Not only does the head coach at Northwestern participate in the dancing celebration, but mostly all the coaches on staff cut a run in embarrassment from time to time.

“We’ll coach (George) Cantrell did a split-- that was the funniest,” said Northwestern junior running back Turbo Richard.

Funny because coach Cantrell could not get back up after he completed the split. The locker room burst out in laughter and everyone had a smile on their faces. And it’s those moments that will be etched in the minds of everyone in the locker room for years to come.

“Any time we can create a good memory, create something fun, or do something fun with the guys, we are going to try to do it. If it means I’m going to embarrass myself doing it, the fun is in the winning.”

