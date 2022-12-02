PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man found dead from gunshot wounds in Rock Hill home

Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead of gunshot wounds inside a Rock Hill home early Friday morning.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were called to a home on Archive Street for a welfare check shortly before 2:30 a.m.

The caller told dispatch the door to the home was open and they could see the man on the floor.

When police arrived, they said they found the 51-year-old man dead of gunshot wounds to his torso.

No other information is available at this time and the investigation continues.

