First Alert Weather Day issued for Saturday as morning showers loom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weekend will not be a washout, but we will see several chances for rain heading into next week.

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: AM showers then mostly cloudy, mild and breezy.

Sunday: Isolated showers, cloudy.

Monday: Partly sunny, cool then showers late.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Showers at times, mild.

Staying mostly cloudy and cool for tonight. Overnight, lows will range from the 30s in the mountains to 40s across the piedmont.

As a cold front begins to approach the Carolinas on Saturday, a round of showers will begin to move into our area from west to east in the morning.

Precipitation chances over the next week (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Showers will taper off by Saturday afternoon and the balance of Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy. Highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunday looks partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Our next cold front will head our way for the start of the workweek.

On Monday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s.

With widespread rainfall expected off-and-on throughout the day Tuesday, we have a First Alert Weather Day in place. Highs on Tuesday will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A First Alert Weather Day is also in place for Wednesday, as some areas of scattered showers could linger into the early afternoon hours.

Thursday continues to look unsettled and mild with chances for scattered showers and highs in the upper 60s.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

