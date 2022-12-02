Concord traffic circle causing crashes, concerning residents in the area

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Some residents in Concord are saying their neighborhood has become a dangerous place to live. Not because of crime, but because of what some call a hazardous traffic circle that was recently installed.

It’s creating havoc for drivers not familiar with the new road pattern, causing several vehicles to end up in people’s front yards.

“I’m to the point where I’m afraid I’m going to get hit by a vehicle,” Dennis Riggle said.

Riggle lives directly in the jaws of the problem. His house sits adjacent to a now notorious traffic circle along Roberta Road that drivers are having a hard time negotiating. And he’s certainly seen his fair share of wrecks.

“I think I’ve had close to 22 vehicles in my yard since this was all installed,” he said.

He’s even had a truckload of dirt dumped in his yard as a buffer against wayward cars, but even that hasn’t stopped the problem.

“The people don’t realize that it’s here at the top of a hill until it’s too late,” Riggle said.

Neighbors have set up cameras to document all the accidents happening in the traffic circle, and there have been some close calls. Many who live in the area find it so dangerous, they avoid the intersection at all costs.

“I go to the back entrance to make sure I don’t have to deal with that circle,” Robert Mac said.

Mac has lived near the entrance of his development for six years. But as soon as the traffic circle went up, he decided to take the long way out to avoid it.

“It’s very dangerous to come through that circle,” he said.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is trying to remedy the problem. We found a crew this morning putting up another warning sign, adding to the ones already up warning drivers of the curve in front of them. They hope that will help, but residents are skeptical.

“We’ll see what happens,” Riggle said.

Omar Morales runs a lawnmowing service in the area. He’s been talking with his customers, many of whom are complaining about the traffic pattern.

“Man it’s all the time,” Morales said. “Accident [after] accident in this area.”

Until the problem gets fixed or drivers get used to the new roadway configuration, the wrecks could continue, sparking a warning from neighbors about driving in the area.

“Stay away, stay away, don’t use this part of the road,” Mac warned drivers.

