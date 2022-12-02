PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

City of Concord offers 2023 Citizen Public Safety Academy

The eight-week program provides a unique opportunity for citizens to gain a behind-scenes-look...
The eight-week program provides a unique opportunity for citizens to gain a behind-scenes-look and deeper understanding of the many roles and responsibilities of the city’s public safety professionals.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Applications are now open for the 18th Citizen Public Safety Academy in Concord. The eight-week program provides a unique opportunity for citizens to gain a behind-scenes-look and deeper understanding of the many roles and responsibilities of the city’s public safety professionals.

Due to growing demand, the city is expanding the program and will offer both an afternoon and an evening session. Residents are encouraged to apply early as space is limited.

During the Citizen Public Safety Academy, students will spend three classes with the Concord Police Department, taking an in-depth look at the department’s evidence-based community policing strategies and will even get to meet the police K-9s. The class will also spend three sessions with the Concord Fire Department where there will be demonstrations to show participants how the department responds to various incidents, such as fire, hazmat, rescue and aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF). Students will also have an opportunity to meet with Emergency Management and learn about the city’s Mobile Command Center. Finally, the class will visit Concord’s emergency communications center where students will get a behind-scenes look at what happens when they call 911 for assistance.

Applications for the Citizen Public Safety Academy are available online at concordnc.gov/PublicSafetyAcademy, and are due February 1, 2023.  Class size is limited to 20 students and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Classes begin on February 15, with consecutive classes held every Tuesday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., culminating in a graduation banquet on April 4. New for 2023, the city will offer an afternoon class from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., based on demand.

For more information, citizens may contact Crystal Green, Police Administration Manager, Concord Police Department at 704-920-5007.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the...
Charlotte gym employee caught on camera peeping in showers
Thomas Dax Llewellyn faces a number of charges.
Rowan Co. man faces charges of kidnapping and ax assault on teen
Officials confirmed a student was shot in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon after getting off...
17-year-old student shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte, juvenile charged
Three Rowan County first responders were injured early Friday morning after shots rang out...
Three first responders injured after shots fired at Rowan Co. house fire
Emergency responders were on the scene of a deadly crash that happened overnight in east...
2 dead, 1 hurt in overnight east Charlotte crash

Latest News

The County received federal and state funding for the program as part of various COVID-19...
Cabarrus County reopens Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Investigation underway after 3 bears found dead in Woodfin, NC
GRAPHIC: Bears dismembered in NC, investigation underway
Graduating from the program this year were: Rosemary Bianchini, Lisa Bunch, Allan Cauble, Brian...
Citizens graduate from Kannapolis 101 Academy
Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Greg Walter earns Promoter of the Year
Speedway Motorsports announces O. Bruton Smith and year-end achievement awards