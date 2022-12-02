PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Citizens graduate from Kannapolis 101 Academy

By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis residents who completed the Kannapolis 101 Academy were recently recognized by the Kannapolis City Council.

The residents completed the ten-week program this fall. The academy includes visiting city departments, meeting staff and getting a behind the scenes look at the services and function of the City. They learn about the police, fire and parks and recreation departments, learn how to plan a budget for the City, gain an understanding about economic development and how planning guidelines impact development. Streets, transit and the Downtown Revitalization Project are also topics that were explored.

Graduating from the program this year were: Rosemary Bianchini, Lisa Bunch, Allan Cauble, Brian Causey, Tess Dalsing, James Ellison, Elesha Ellison, Todd Fisher, Delphia Florence, Charles Fuller, Kristy Hobscheid, William Hobscheid, Kio James, Shay MacGregor, Danielle Martini, Janice Morrison, Josh Partridge, John Reeves, Donna Similton, James Tirotta and Judy Whelan.

If you are interested in the next Kannapolis 101 Academy please visit kannapolisnc.gov/GetInvolved and complete an application or contact: Erika Riley at eriley@kannapolisnc.gov or 704.920.4316. Classes are free and held each September to November.

