Career seekers invited to City of Salisbury Open House

“Our upcoming Open House is just one of the many options we’re exploring to encourage quality job seekers,” said Ruth Kennerly, director of human resources.(City of Salisbury)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Job seekers are encouraged to attend a citywide career Open House, Friday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at various city-owned buildings such as the fire department, police department, the Customer Service Center and Salisbury-Rowan Utilities. The drop-in event allows members of the public to tour work locations, ask job-related questions, and in some cases, interview for positions “on the spot.”

“Our upcoming Open House is just one of the many options we’re exploring to encourage quality job seekers,” said Ruth Kennerly, director of human resources. “We’re looking forward to opening our office doors to the public so they can see firsthand where and how we make a difference in the lives of our residents and visitors.”

Department representatives will meet attendees at the door of each building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vacant positions and work locations include:

Salisbury Police Department

130 E. Liberty Street

Salisbury Fire Department

513 E. Innes Street

Parks and Recreation

Hall Gym

1400 W. Bank Street

Salisbury-Rowan Utilities

1 Water Street

Engineering

City Office Building

132 N. Main Street

Public Works Department

303 W. Franklin Street

Finance

Salisbury Customer

Service Center

1415 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue

The city of Salisbury currently has more than 430 full and part-time employees and offers annual and sick leave, 13 paid holidays, a retirement plan, free term life insurance, and sign-on bonuses after 90 days for those hired before Saturday, Dec. 31st.

For more information about the Open House and to view and apply to open jobs, visit //salisburync.gov/careers or call (704) 638-5217.

