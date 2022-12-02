Career seekers invited to City of Salisbury Open House
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Job seekers are encouraged to attend a citywide career Open House, Friday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at various city-owned buildings such as the fire department, police department, the Customer Service Center and Salisbury-Rowan Utilities. The drop-in event allows members of the public to tour work locations, ask job-related questions, and in some cases, interview for positions “on the spot.”
“Our upcoming Open House is just one of the many options we’re exploring to encourage quality job seekers,” said Ruth Kennerly, director of human resources. “We’re looking forward to opening our office doors to the public so they can see firsthand where and how we make a difference in the lives of our residents and visitors.”
Department representatives will meet attendees at the door of each building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vacant positions and work locations include:
Salisbury Police Department
130 E. Liberty Street
Salisbury Fire Department
513 E. Innes Street
Parks and Recreation
Hall Gym
1400 W. Bank Street
Salisbury-Rowan Utilities
1 Water Street
Engineering
City Office Building
132 N. Main Street
Public Works Department
303 W. Franklin Street
Finance
Salisbury Customer
Service Center
1415 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue
The city of Salisbury currently has more than 430 full and part-time employees and offers annual and sick leave, 13 paid holidays, a retirement plan, free term life insurance, and sign-on bonuses after 90 days for those hired before Saturday, Dec. 31st.
For more information about the Open House and to view and apply to open jobs, visit //salisburync.gov/careers or call (704) 638-5217.
