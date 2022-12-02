PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cabarrus County reopens Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Applications open until funds are exhausted
The County received federal and state funding for the program as part of various COVID-19 relief programs.(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Government has reopened applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) for a limited time. Applications will be accepted until funds are exhausted.

The application portal temporarily closed in September so staff could process pending applications. That backlog has since been cleared.

Since March 2020, Cabarrus County has submitted over $8.5 million in vendor payments on behalf of residents for overdue and future rent and utilities (electricity, gas, water and sewer, trash removal and energy costs) that are not covered within rent. The County also allocated $3.5 million to Cooperative Christian Ministry to administer a similar program that follows the same purpose.

The County received federal and state funding for the program as part of various COVID-19 relief programs. To receive funding, applicants must document financial needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once approved, funds are sent directly to the vendor.

In addition to ERAP, Cabarrus County has dedicated more than $35 million to help address Cabarrus County’s most critical needs and help small businesses recover from economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To start the application process, visit erapapp.cabarruscounty.us/

