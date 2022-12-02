PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
17-year-old shot at bus stop passes away two days after incident

The teen was a student at Rocky River High School and had just gotten off the school bus when they were shot.
Nahzir Taylor died of his injuries from a shooting on Nov. 30.
Nahzir Taylor died of his injuries from a shooting on Nov. 30.(Taylor family photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 17-year-old student has died after being shot Wednesday in east Charlotte while getting off the school bus, officials said.

First responders were called to Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the teen with injuries, authorities said.

According to officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the teen was a student at Rocky River High School and had just gotten off the school bus when they were shot.

On Thursday, police arrested and charged a juvenile who they believe is responsible for firing the shots.

The juvenile was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Detectives are working to upgrade the charges to first-degree murder.

An investigation into the case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.

Related: 17-year-old student shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte, juvenile charged

