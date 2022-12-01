PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘We get calls everyday’: As human trafficking cases remain high; A Safe Place announces move to expand residential program

Experts report more cases of human trafficking happening in North Carolina. The state ranked as 9th highest in the country for cases in 2020 with most of the victims being adult women.
‘We get calls everyday’: As human trafficking cases remain high; A Safe Place announces move to expand residential program
By Daniella Hankey
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One local non-profit, A Safe Place, is looking to expand its program to help survivors free themselves of the trauma that being trafficked can bring.

“We get calls every single day, they come from all across the country,” said Director of Charitable Giving Kathleen Peters at A Safe Place.

As the phones ring to assist survivors, a new project is in the works for A Safe Place.

With cases of human trafficking continuing to rise, building a long-term residential program for victims became necessary.

When leaders at A Safe Place found an ideal new location, they went to work and put a bid on a house.

“We always need somewhere to place people and one of those great needs is beds to put people in, that’s why we are expanding so we can eventually have a greater need of beds and also a longer-term program,” Peters said.

The program will last from 18 months to two years and will help survivors go through the healing process.

While they wait for the new residential location to be up and running, the non-profit will not shelter new clients for the time being but they will still help survivors by finding safe places where their recovery can continue.

“We’re skipping our shelter program because we don’t have anywhere to put them and putting them straight into supportive housing and helping them financially,” Peters said.

Peters hopes the new shelter program will open soon after the new year to give these victims a new start.

“We want to create a home and almost a paradise for them and those people who have experienced significant trauma,” Peters said.

Although A Safe Place will not be sheltering new clients, they do have a 24/7 hotline that you can call if you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking or you just have general questions.

The number is 1-855-723-7529 extension 1.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Walmart in Salisbury remained closed Wednesday morning as authorities investigated a...
Bomb squad disarms suspicious item found by Salisbury Walmart employees
A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the...
Charlotte gym employee caught on camera peeping in showers
CMPD arrests 3, charge 8 in large ‘Street Takeover’ operation
CMPD arrests 3, charge 8 in large ‘Street Takeover’ operation
A crash involving a garbage truck in south Charlotte left one person dead and another injured,...
One killed in crash involving garbage truck in south Charlotte
A visitation will be held on Tuesday for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag before a Mass of Christian...
WBTV’s Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag’s life honored with funeral mass

Latest News

Thomas Dax Llewellyn faces a number of charges.
Rowan Co. man faces charges of kidnapping and ax assault on teen
“I want them to see what I’m doing to continue his legacy because I think that is so...
Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy
An investigation could not determine what the substance was that a number of Lancaster County...
Cause of symptoms undetermined after substance exposure on Indian Land HS bus
Officials confirmed a student was shot in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon after getting off...
17-year-old student shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte
Police arrested Jaylan Davis and charged him with murder following a deadly shooting Saturday...
Man charged in deadly Skipwith Place shooting investigation