WBTV family reflects on the impact of Jason Myers and Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A week following a fatal helicopter crash that took the lives of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, support continues to pour in from all over the Charlotte community and beyond for each of the victim’s families.

The WBTV family of staff members took a moment to reflect on both the life of Jason and Chip during On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll on Wednesday evening, sharing their memories.

Jason Myers never met a stranger, going out of his way daily to ask anyone how they were doing.

His positivity and love of people were top highlights of WBTV staff members as they reflected on their time with him.

“Jason’s a ball of energy. He’s a ball of joy. And he is so missed here at WBTV,” included WBTV News Director Molly Kelleher in her testimonial. “I will miss his smile. I will miss him just popping his head in my office and checking on me.”

“He put a smile on my face every single day,” reflected producer Kacey Howard with joy. “It’s really hard to meet people who can do that.”

“I could be in the weather center and hear two rooms down [Jason] joking around with people,” said WBTV meteorologist Rachel Coulter. “Intentionally asking people how they were doing.”

“He was the most professional guy I’d ever met,” producer Zach Grieger said in his testimonial. “He was just such a warm and inviting guy.”

“He had a million-dollar smile. And he was somebody that didn’t have any walls up,” said producer Jack Vandertoll. “It didn’t matter how much he had on his plate, he still had time to talk with you. He was a great friend.”

“Jason was what I call a generational human being,” former WBTV Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas included. “He was the kind of person you would meet once in a generation. He truly walked in the light of Christ. He would put people ahead of himself - always.”

There was a common thread with remarks about pilot Chip Tayag’s time at WBTV, remembering his love for his job and adventure.

“He would wave, he would smile, and he would ask you how you were doing,” WBTV anchor Jamie Boll reflected.

“It was fun to learn from him and it was fun to be around him,” said photographer Jordan Sawyers.

“He wanted you to join him on his adventures,” Caroline Hicks said while remembering her daily interactions with Chip. “And that was what it was for him - a daily adventure even though it was what he did for a living.”

“Even though he [did] it every day, he appreciated the job - the novelty of it,” added Shevaun Bryan. “I love that that thrill never got old for him.”

“Chip loved his job because he loved adventure,” WBTV’s Chief Photographer Corey Schmidt said with a smile. “He got it every day here at WBTV.”

“Being in Sky3 is what Chip really loved to do,” added Brandon Hamilton.

