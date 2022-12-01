‘Violence is never the answer:’ City of Charlotte reaches over 100 homicides in 2022, including 4 in past 5 days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a string of four homicides in five days, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Co. area has now surpassed its 2021 homicide mark.

A spokesperson for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department reported to WBTV that there were 87 homicide victims at this point in 2021.

So far in 2022, the department has tallied 101 victims.

That surpasses 2021′s total, which came in at 98.

A deadly year for Charlotte gets worse with 4 homicides in the last 5 days.



The area has already surpassed its 2021 Homicide total. I’ll have more on @WBTV_News at 6 pic.twitter.com/pna2kxfLMj — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) November 30, 2022

All four of the recent homicides were deadly shootings. They took place at a restaurant, on the street, and at homes.

The CMPD spokesperson declined an interview request on Wednesday, but the department has been vocal about its concern.

In the aftermath of the homicide on Sadler road on Tuesday, CMPD Maj. Brian Foley urged peaceful conflict resolution.

“Violence is never the answer. Never the answer. The tragedy of it. The impact on families is huge. I just want to make that clear. This time of year during holidays people have to let go of the anger and let go of that emotion. It’s not worth it,” he said.

District 3 City Councilmember Victoria Watlington sent WBTV the below statement. Three of the four homicides were in or near her district.

The issue of gun violence is one that exists all across our nation. Collectively, we are tired. We know the answers to this issue: better federal and state gun control, spiritual & mental health and conflict management services, more resources and support for our criminal Justice system, from law enforcement officers to district attorneys to rehabilitation and re-entry programs, and career pathways for out youth. The moment a trigger is pulled is the culmination of so many others—and every parent, every administrator, every neighbor, every official has to be a part of the solution. We must reinvest in the fabric of our community—our neighborhood. At the city, we continue to invest in housing, workforce development, neighborhood capacity building, and youth employment opportunities. We need every member of this community to take part, and it starts with knowing your neighbors. There is no substitute for true community. People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.

The City of Charlotte has researched and worked to address violence with community investment.

The Executive Director of Mothers of Murdered Offspring Lisa Crawford also expressed concern about community involvement. She said the area’s kids need to better understand the consequences of gun violence.

“Guns are so available. They’re so available that these young minds don’t realize that this is forever. When you reach for that gun and you pull it up and point it at a person and you pull the trigger, this is forever. Forever for them and forever for you.”

