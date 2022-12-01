PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Trial date set for woman accused of murdering co-worker in Hickory

Tangela Parker is accused of fatally shooting Michelle Marlow on Jan. 13, 2021.
A tentative trial date has been set for a woman accused of murdering her co-worker last year in Hickory.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A tentative trial date has been set for a woman accused of murdering her co-worker last year in Hickory.

Tangela Parker is charged with the murder of Michelle Marlow. Parker is accused of shooting and killing Marlow inside their workplace, TCS Designs, in January 2021.

Six months later she and her husband, Eric Parker, were arrested in Arizona.

“It’s about time. It’s been a long process and we all been grieving a lot so it’s about time something is happening,” said Marlow’s father, Terry Bowman.

“Something is moving finally,” added mother Teressia Bowman.

Related: Wrongful death lawsuit filed against couple, N.C. furniture plant in 2021 co-worker murder case

On Wednesday, Parker appeared in court to hear prosecutors ask the judge for a trial date.

Tentatively, the start of a trial has been set for September 2023.

“I’m just thankful we actually have a date set that we can look forward to and just move forward and possibly see some justice,” sister Christina Walker said.

In the months that have past, Marlow’s family has been steadfast in their push for justice.

Now, with a date, there is only one hope.

“First-degree charge, we want her sentenced and we want her behind bars,” said Walker.

Terry Bowman added he hopes Parker stays in jail for the rest of her life.

“Being locked away. That doesn’t bring my sister back and that doesn’t bring her (Bowman) child back. They’ll just never be any good enough...any reason good enough for what she did,” added Walker.

