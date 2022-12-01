‘Tis the season! Here’s a list of holiday events happening around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate the magic of the holiday season.

From Christmas Town USA to Turn 2, communities across the area are embracing the spirit of the season with magnificent lights, festive trees, all the hot chocolate you could ever hope to drink and visits with Santa.

Here’s a list of Christmas activities and events happening over the month of December. This list will be updated as more events come in.

Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Speedway Christmas, presented by Atrium Health, features four million LED Christmas lights strewn across a four-mile course, with displays and lights synchronized to Christmas-themed music.

The show is open rain or shine and features synchronized lights to music on 101.3 FM.

It runs through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, from 6 to 10 p.m. nightly. Speedway Christmas will be closed on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Lights in McAdenville

It’s called Christmas Town USA for a reason! The community of McAdenville begins welcoming holiday revelers to its holiday light display on Thursday, Dec.1.

That display runs nightly, from 5:30 to 10 p.m., through Dec. 26.

Last year, roughly 600,000 people made the drive through McAdenville as part of their holiday celebrations.

Light the Knights at Truist Field

The Light the Knights Festival at Truist Field in uptown Charlotte is all new this holiday season.

The outfield now features an ice-skating rink and snow tubing hill. Then, there’s the light shows, live entertainment, holiday treats, Christmas trees, shopping, Santa, snow and more to enjoy.

Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. nightly through Jan. 6.

Truist Field, Now - January 6

Christmas at the Library

It’s a special time of year at the Billy Graham Library, which features a live nativity, a petting zoo, horse-drawn carriage rides, story time, a Christmas dinner and more.

It runs through Dec. 23, with Monday through Friday hours of 5 to 9 p.m., and 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

ChristmasVille in Rock Hill

Starting Thursday, it’s ChristmasVille in Rock Hill.

Make sure to come out to be a part of this wonderful experience beginning Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at Fountain Park where the town will welcome Santa during the opening ceremony. It runs through Dec. 4.

The whole family can enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, ice skating and tasty treats every night.

You’ll also find decorated walkways throughout the Old Town and some unique gifts while shopping.

Christmas Village and Lighting of the Tree in Fort Mill

Enjoy an evening of cheerful sights and sounds as the Town of Fort Mill comes alive with the merriment of the season!

Fort Mill’s Christmas Village and the Lighting of the Tree will be held on Dec. 1 at the Fort Mill Amphitheater at Walter Elisha Park, 345 N. White St., from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

The fun includes the Lighting of the new 50-foot town Christmas Tree in the park, school choirs, dance teams and a variety of entertainment.

Also, shop the Christmas Village vendors, check out the trackless train and kid’s activities, visit Santa Claus, and enjoy food and drinks from many area food trucks.

Christmas in Davidson

Santa is coming to town to kick off the annual Christmas in Davidson celebrations. Families will get the chance to meet Ol’ St. Nick Thursday at 6 p.m. on the town green.

The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning Thursday, Dec. 1 and going through Saturday, Dec. 3, with events happening every day.

The 40th annual North Mecklenburg Holiday Parade is also part of this celebration. That’s happening Saturday at 1 p.m. beginning at the corner of Griffith and Main streets.

The parade ends on Old Canal Street at the entrance to Antiquity in Cornelius.

Lights for Levine’s Children

Everyone is invited to shine a light on the kids at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital and share love with the community.

Attendees will shine flashlights and light luminaries, and the patients will shine back.

Hosted by WBTV’s Molly Grantham, this is an evening of light, love and a lot of fun! There will be speakers, a scavenger hunt and a station to make cards for kids in the hospital.

Excited about a special free family-friendly event on Friday night. Every year leaves me speechless with gratitude and warmed by how it helps teach my own kids about giving back. Called #LightsForLevine, it's a great way to help kids inside @LevineChildrens. Read on...#thread pic.twitter.com/IMAt5vK4ZS — Molly Grantham WBTV (@MollyGrantham) November 29, 2022

Plus, as Levine Children’s Hospital approaches 15 years, the birthday celebrations will kick off with cake, activities and more.

Parking is available free of charge in the new parking deck located in front of Levine Children’s Hospital. Turn into the hospital and follow the event parking signs.

