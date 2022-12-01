Slow down and relax in downtown Lenior

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By Brian Stephenson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - People love making the drive up Highway 321 to places like Boone, Blowing Rock and Banner Elk.

And while those are great destinations, you may be overlooking a place that you should add to your list.

There’s no shortage of beautiful artwork and sculptures around the town of Lenoir. It’s a chance to slow down and have a relaxing day.

Now, there’s a new spot downtown that takes relaxation to another level.

QC Life’s Brian Stephenson has the story from Lenoir. Watch the video above to learn more.

