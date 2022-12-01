PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Silver Alert canceled for Salisbury man last seen at Novant hospital

According to authorities, 87-year-old James Edward Smith was reportedly last seen at Novant Health Hospital off Mocksville Avenue in Salisbury.
A Silver Alert has been canceled for James Smith, who was reported missing out of Rowan County.
A Silver Alert has been canceled for James Smith, who was reported missing out of Rowan County.(Source: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Silver Alert has been canceled for a man reported missing out of Rowan County.

According to authorities, 87-year-old James Edward Smith was reportedly last seen at Novant Health Hospital off Mocksville Avenue in Salisbury.

By early Thursday morning, the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons announced the Silver Alert had been canceled at the request of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Walmart in Salisbury remained closed Wednesday morning as authorities investigated a...
Bomb squad disarms suspicious item found by Salisbury Walmart employees
A crash involving a garbage truck in south Charlotte left one person dead and another injured,...
One killed in crash involving garbage truck in south Charlotte
CMPD arrests 3, charge 8 in large ‘Street Takeover’ operation
CMPD arrests 3, charge 8 in large ‘Street Takeover’ operation
A visitation will be held on Tuesday for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag before a Mass of Christian...
WBTV’s Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag’s life honored with funeral mass

Latest News

It will be more expensive to heat homes this winter, and it comes as Americans are already...
10 ways to save on your energy bill this winter in Charlotte
Firefighters and city officials broke ground for the new department on Wednesday afternoon.
Statesville breaks ground on new Fire Station 1
The parade steps off at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10.
Details announced for Kannapolis Christmas parade
Emergency responders were on the scene of a deadly crash that happened overnight in east...
2 dead, 1 hurt in overnight east Charlotte crash