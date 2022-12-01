Silver Alert canceled for Salisbury man last seen at Novant hospital

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Silver Alert has been canceled for a man reported missing out of Rowan County.

According to authorities, 87-year-old James Edward Smith was reportedly last seen at Novant Health Hospital off Mocksville Avenue in Salisbury.

By early Thursday morning, the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons announced the Silver Alert had been canceled at the request of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was immediately available.

