Saturday: Grab the umbrella, rain chances continue to increase

We’ll be clear and cold again tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure over the eastern United States will keep us dry through tomorrow but by the weekend, a disturbance to our west will increase our chances for showers Saturday morning.

  • Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cool.
  • First Alert Weather Day Saturday: AM showers then mostly cloudy, mild.
  • Sunday: Isolated showers cloudy.

Friday will be our last dry day before we get into an unsettled weather pattern with rain chances almost every day. Tonight, will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s in the mountains and lower 30s in Charlotte.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Saturday as rain moves in.
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Saturday as rain moves in.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Friday, expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The first half of the weekend will get off to a wet start with scattered showers Saturday morning. Showers will taper off by Saturday afternoon giving way to mostly cloudy skies; expect highs in the lower 60s.

There will be a slight chance for some isolated showers on Sunday otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and cooler conditions with highs in the lower 50s.

Most of Monday will be partly cloudy and dry but there will be a chance for some scattered showers late in the evening. Highs on Monday will range from the upper 40s in the mountains to upper 50s across the piedmont.

Another disturbance will begin to head our way next week bringing increasing chances for rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

First Alert Weather Days are in place for Tuesday and Wednesday as we are expecting a good chance for measurable rainfall across our area.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

