Rowan Co. man faces charges of kidnapping and ax assault on teen

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man is in jail under a bond of more than $1.5 million on charges of assault on a teen, kidnapping, and others.

Deputies say the investigation began in August and that it involved Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 36, and a 19-year-old victim. They say Llewellyn had hired the victim to work at his business, Starship Enterprises on Highway 601 in Salisbury.

Llewellyn accused the victim of stealing a vehicle from him, according to the report. That led Llewellyn to “firing a gun at (victim), nearly shooting and killing him.” Deputies say that’s when Llewellyn then captured the victim and hit him in the head with a gun.

Llewellyn then allegedly tied the victims hands together, bound his hands and feet with zip ties, and placed a sock in his mouth.

Deputies say Llewellyn then forced the victim into his car, drove to the business, then used an ax to chop off one of the fingers of the victim.

The report says that the victim “was too afraid to report the crime” immediately after it happened, but that detectives collected enough evidence to obtain warrants.

Llewellyn was charged with kidnapping, felonious restraint, assault with a deadly weapon, maiming without malice, and failure to appear in court.

At the time of this alleged assault, Llewellyn was out on bond for another kidnapping charge in January. Detectives say in that case Llewellyn and others were charged with kidnapping, assaulting, and binding another person with zip ties.

