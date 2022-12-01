Rain possible Saturday morning after dry, cool end to the week
We’ll be clear and cold again tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny, dry and chilly today, with more seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 50s.
- Today and Friday: Ample sunshine, chilly temperatures
- Saturday: First Alert Weather Day, early showers
- Early Next Week: More rain Monday and Tuesday
Friday will bring a few more clouds but it stays dry with highs holding in the middle 50s.
There may be a couple of showers around Friday night as a warm front drifts our way from the west and Saturday is now a First Alert Weather Day as a cold front moves in, but the day is not a washout.
Clouds will dominate Saturday and there will be a shower risk during the morning and midday hours before the front pushes off to the south/east.
The bulk of the afternoon and all evening may still be mostly cloudy, but mainly dry, which is good news for the ACC Championship football game in Charlotte Saturday night.
Highs will rebound well into the 60s Saturday afternoon. The front will be just south of the WBTV area on Sunday, so we’ll probably stay dry but chillier with highs in the middle 50s.
A more important round of rain may unfold on Monday, lingering into Tuesday, and both are now First Alert Weather Days.
Hope you have a great day!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
