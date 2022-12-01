Rain possible Saturday morning after dry, cool end to the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny, dry and chilly today, with more seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 50s.

Today and Friday: Ample sunshine, chilly temperatures

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day, early showers

Early Next Week: More rain Monday and Tuesday

We’ll be clear and cold again tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday will bring a few more clouds but it stays dry with highs holding in the middle 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Chilly temps, both by day & at night until Saturday when we jump back into the 60s as a weak cool front blows thru the #CLT area with a few showers. We'll warm up a bit more next week, but more rain is back in the forecast late Monday into Tue. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/lKfwaBhpPW — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 1, 2022

There may be a couple of showers around Friday night as a warm front drifts our way from the west and Saturday is now a First Alert Weather Day as a cold front moves in, but the day is not a washout.

Clouds will dominate Saturday and there will be a shower risk during the morning and midday hours before the front pushes off to the south/east.

SATURDAY is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. There may be a shower or 2 Friday night, but the better chance for a few showers comes Saturday AM/midday as a cold front blows thru #CLT. Probably dry for PM/eve hours. New data check later today with @Coulter_wx @Ella__Dorsey on @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/t5tHjHgbtA — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 1, 2022

The bulk of the afternoon and all evening may still be mostly cloudy, but mainly dry, which is good news for the ACC Championship football game in Charlotte Saturday night.

FIRST ALERT: Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY because of a showery cool front that will cross the #CLT region during the day. The good news is that the rain will be gone & so the weather for the @ACC Championship Game saturday night looks to be dry. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/IyeTtG6xad — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 1, 2022

Highs will rebound well into the 60s Saturday afternoon. The front will be just south of the WBTV area on Sunday, so we’ll probably stay dry but chillier with highs in the middle 50s.

A more important round of rain may unfold on Monday, lingering into Tuesday, and both are now First Alert Weather Days.

FIRST ALERT: Rain chances will remain low today & Friday, but inch up Friday night & Sat, as a quick-moving front blows thru the #CLT area. A more important rain event appears more likely to unfold late Monday into Tuesday, First Alert Weather Days are up. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/qXJgiAKRYy — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 1, 2022

