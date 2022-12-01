PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

McDonald’s wants to speed up drive-thru times with new conveyor belt model

McDonald's is using conveyor belts to speed up the pace at its drive-thru.
McDonald's is using conveyor belts to speed up the pace at its drive-thru.(McDonald's)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is working on making its fast food even faster.

The hamburger giant is testing a new restaurant concept that offers features like a food conveyor belt and a pick-up area for deliveries.

This “drive-thru of the future” in Fort Worth, Texas, is smaller than most McDonald’s and is specifically designed for to-go orders.

There are labor-saving kiosks for placing take-out orders and parking spots dedicated to mobile app users’ curbside pickup.

Industry drive-thru times are reportedly 45 seconds slower on average for 2022 compared to pre-pandemic days.

McDonald’s hopes the design concept will help the restaurant speed up the pace and help drive more business.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Walmart in Salisbury remained closed Wednesday morning as authorities investigated a...
Bomb squad disarms suspicious item found by Salisbury Walmart employees
A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the...
Charlotte gym employee caught on camera peeping in showers
CMPD arrests 3, charge 8 in large ‘Street Takeover’ operation
CMPD arrests 3, charge 8 in large ‘Street Takeover’ operation
A crash involving a garbage truck in south Charlotte left one person dead and another injured,...
One killed in crash involving garbage truck in south Charlotte
A Silver Alert has been canceled for James Smith, who was reported missing out of Rowan County.
Silver Alert canceled for Salisbury man last seen at Novant hospital

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they...
High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan
FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Arizona county certifies election after judge’s order
Mallard Creek High School students were not notified about the hoax during the school day.
Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus
FILE - Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club is seen in this aerial view in Palm...
Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season