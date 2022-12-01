Man charged in Charlotte deadly Skipwith Place shooting investigation
The suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in southwest Charlotte.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Nov. 26 on Skipwith Place, a residential area just off South Tryon Street near Nations Ford Road.
Medic pronounced the victim, later identified by police as 42-year-old Arthur Mikulski, dead at the scene.
On Wednesday, CMPD investigators said they arrested a suspect, 25-year-old Jaylan Noah Davis, in Mikulski’s death.
Davis has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting their website.
