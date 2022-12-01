PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Man charged in Charlotte deadly Skipwith Place shooting investigation

The suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday.
Police arrested Jaylan Davis and charged him with murder following a deadly shooting Saturday...
Police arrested Jaylan Davis and charged him with murder following a deadly shooting Saturday night on Skipwith Place.(Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in southwest Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Nov. 26 on Skipwith Place, a residential area just off South Tryon Street near Nations Ford Road.

Medic pronounced the victim, later identified by police as 42-year-old Arthur Mikulski, dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, CMPD investigators said they arrested a suspect, 25-year-old Jaylan Noah Davis, in Mikulski’s death.

Davis has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting their website.

