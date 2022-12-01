“It’s very much needed:” Local food pantry ‘The Bulb’ working to meet increased demands during holiday season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Local food pantries like The Bulb in Charlotte work year-round to ensure that families in local food-insecure communities are able to food on their tables.

During the holiday season, that demand is even greater. Especially with the rising rates of inflation at the grocery store.

Operations Manager Dulce Jarquin Pacheco says the organization is having less and less leftover food after its weekly markets because more families are in need of fresh, barrier-free groceries.

“People feel great that we’re there weekly, so we are a reliable source that we’re there weekly,” Jarquin Pacheco said. “So just like you to go the grocery store once a week, we’re there once a week for people to come.”

The Bulb says it has organized over 500 weekly markets so far in 2022, nearly double the number from before the pandemic began. The group has also distributed over 187,000 pounds of food this year, helping feed over 47,000 individuals in the community.

“For them, like showing up every week, not just making us smile that we have become part of a family to them, that they feel comfortable coming to us,” Jarquin Pacheco said.

Anyone interested in making a food or financial donation can visit The Bulb’s website. Jarquin Pacheco says the organization is always welcoming new donors, including any local grocery stores willing to let them pick up “rescue food”, which is food the grocery store is preparing to throw out but hasn’t expired yet.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.