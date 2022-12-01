Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hoax calls regarding gunshot victims on campus spread across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district on Thursday.

According to the district, four schools within the district received the calls.

Those schools were Mallard Creek High School, Olympic High School, West Charlotte High School and Northwest School of the Arts.

This comes after several false reports of active shooters in schools across Georgia on Wednesday.

School districts in Wilkesboro, Winston-Salem and Raleigh-Durham also reported similar hoax threats.

A spokesperson for CMS initially said that parents were notified during the school day, however parents and students at Mallard Creek High School said they did not know about it.

The district later clarified that an email went out to Mallard Creek families after the school day.

The principal sent the following message to families:

Good afternoon Maverick families,

The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Today, we received notification that a prank call about a possible shooting on campus was made to 911 from a caller, whom they later found out was calling from Georgia. We want to reassure you this is absolutely not true nor were we “swatted” as a result of the prank call to 911. Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. Law enforcement is conducting an investigation into this very serious matter and we have learned several schools were targeted in the swatting attempt. Thank you for your support of Mallard Creek High. Have a great evening.

Some parents told WBTV they believe they should have been notified sooner.

“That’s something you want to reach out to parents about right when it happens,” Mallard Creek High School parent Anthony Jenkins said. “If it was a joke or a hoax and we know that it’s currently not true, that’s something that they should tell everybody so that if a parent wants to decide to remove their child for the day or let them stay home, that has to be a parent decision, not a district decision.”

Jenkins says he received the message from Mallard Creek High School around 3:20 p.m.

