PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Cold weather with rain chances return as calendar turns to December

Wednesday late evening forecast
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Freezing temperatures return for the start of December!

Rain chances increase by the weekend.

  • Freezing mornings, cool afternoons through Friday
  • Warmer by the weekend
  • Multiple chances for rain into next week

This morning’s rain is long gone and the colder temperatures are moving in. Anticipate freezing temperatures to start off the first day of December! The entire area will wake up below-freezing, with lows in the 20s in the mountains and foothills, and on either side of the 30-degree mark in the Charlotte Metro. Although we could see some filtered sunshine at times tomorrow, we’ll be mostly sunny and dry as highs reach the mid 50s.

Charlotte Planner for Thursday
Charlotte Planner for Thursday(WBTV)

With high pressure in control through the rest of the work week, anticipate another cold start Friday morning. Friday morning lows will drop into the upper 20s with afternoon highs reaching the upper 50s.

Weekend Outlook: Another cold front could bring scattered showers to the area for the first half of Saturday! It doesn’t look like a washout but keep the rain gear handy just in case. Sunday looks drier but also cooler with highs in the 50s as opposed to the mid 60s we’ll see on Saturday.

Looking ahead, the upcoming work week looks unsettled at times! Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer.

Have a great rest of your week!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
‘I love you, Dad’: Family and friends remember WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers at his funeral
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
The Walmart in Salisbury remained closed Wednesday morning as authorities investigated a...
Bomb squad disarms suspicious item found by Salisbury Walmart employees
CMPD arrests 3, charge 8 in large ‘Street Takeover’ operation
CMPD arrests 3, charge 8 in large ‘Street Takeover’ operation

Latest News

Wednesday late evening forecast
Wednesday late evening forecast
Mauna Loa eruption, Nov. 30, 2022
State develops action plan as lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for rain, but after today, we dry out and cool down.
Rainy start but sun returns for Wednesday afternoon, rest of the week
Rainy start but sun returns for Wednesday afternoon, rest of the week