Cold weather with rain chances return as calendar turns to December

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Freezing temperatures return for the start of December!

Rain chances increase by the weekend.

Freezing mornings, cool afternoons through Friday

Warmer by the weekend

Multiple chances for rain into next week

This morning’s rain is long gone and the colder temperatures are moving in. Anticipate freezing temperatures to start off the first day of December! The entire area will wake up below-freezing, with lows in the 20s in the mountains and foothills, and on either side of the 30-degree mark in the Charlotte Metro. Although we could see some filtered sunshine at times tomorrow, we’ll be mostly sunny and dry as highs reach the mid 50s.

With high pressure in control through the rest of the work week, anticipate another cold start Friday morning. Friday morning lows will drop into the upper 20s with afternoon highs reaching the upper 50s.

Weekend Outlook: Another cold front could bring scattered showers to the area for the first half of Saturday! It doesn’t look like a washout but keep the rain gear handy just in case. Sunday looks drier but also cooler with highs in the 50s as opposed to the mid 60s we’ll see on Saturday.

Looking ahead, the upcoming work week looks unsettled at times! Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer.

