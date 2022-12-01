Charlotte man reported missing after leaving home Wednesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen leaving his home Wednesday afternoon.

According to the CMPD, 80-year-old Jerry Dean Snider was driving his silver 2016 GMC Acadia, with North Carolina license plate FCE-1974.

The vehicle had several license plate reader hits in the east Charlotte area since around 3 p.m. Wednesday, mostly along the Central Avenue corridor, authorities said.

Snider is described as 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds. He is bald and has hazel eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a plaid jacket and tan pants.

Anyone with information on Snider’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

