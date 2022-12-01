2 dead, 1 hurt in overnight east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people have died following an overnight crash in east Charlotte.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road. That’s in the area of Bojangles Coliseum and the Park Expo and Conference Center.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision. Medic confirmed that, in addition to the two fatalities, another person suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Walter Craig said he witnessed the crash, calling it an extremely brutal scene. He added that he tried to render aid to one of the victims.

“My initial reaction was to see what I could do to help people,” Craig said.

There was no immediate information as to what led up to the crash.

