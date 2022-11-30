PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
UNC redshirt freshman QB Drake Maye wins ACC Player of the Year

Maye becomes the first North Carolina player to win the award since NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor in 1980.
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass against Wake Forest during the first...
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By Jason Huber
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Tar Heels redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye has been named the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Football Player of the Year.

Maye, a Huntersville, N.C. native, leads the nation in total offense with 3,847 yards and 35 passing touchdowns, along with 629 rushing yards and six rushing TDs.

Named the starter before the season to replace Sam Howell, who was drafted into the NFL, Maye became the only conference player in the past 25 years to register at least 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in four straight games. He was voted ACC QB of the Week six times and was a five-time ACC Rookie of the Week.

In addition to being named the player of the year, Maye was also voted the 2022 ACC Offensive Player of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Tar Heels finished the regular season 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the ACC. They will face the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 3.

Maye becomes the first North Carolina player to win the award since NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor in 1980.

Maye’s older brother, Luke, helped lead the UNC men’s basketball team to the National Title in 2017. His father, Mark, was the school’s starting QB from 1986-87.

Also Read: Threadgill’s OT buzzer beating bomb lifts Charlotte past Davidson 68-66

