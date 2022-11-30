Silver Alert issued for Salisbury man last seen at Novant hospital

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a man reported missing out of Rowan County.

According to authorities, 87-year-old James Edward Smith is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

He was reportedly last seen at Novant Health Hospital off Mocksville Avenue in Salisbury. Authorities said Smith is driving a tan 1999 Chevrolet S-10 extended cab, with license plate No. MVR-3848.

There are two fish stickers and a Bible verse on the truck’s rear bumper, according to law enforcement. Part of the vehicle’s front right fender is missing.

It’s not known which direction he was traveling in.

Smith is described as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. He has short grey hair blue eyes.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a long-sleeved plaid shirt, Dickie brand khaki pants, older tan shoes and glasses.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 216-8500.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.