Security guard shoots another guard at Mecklenburg County building

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A security guard working at a Mecklenburg County building shot another guard overnight on Wednesday, county officials confirm to WBTV.

Officials say two contract security guards working at the Valerie C. Woodard Center on Freedom Drive were involved in an incident overnight and a gun was fired by one of the guards.

The guard shot was injured and both were immediately removed from the property and will no longer work on the county contract. No county employees were present at the time.

AFM Security is working with the vendor to determine additional actions that might be required to prevent such incidents in the future.

More information will be provided when available.

