Rainy start but sun returns for Wednesday afternoon, rest of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This morning’s wet weather will quickly move out and clouds will break for some sunshine this afternoon.

First Alert Weather Day: Rain exits, sun and wind enter

Thursday and Friday: Sunshine, dry and chilly

Weekend: Small rain chance on Saturday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, but the rain will move east this morning, clearing out of the #CLT area mid-morning. The afternoon will bring clearing skies with gusty winds to 30 mph. Much colder 20s & 30s tonight. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/8lMD2R7Oa4 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 30, 2022

Wind gusts this afternoon may top out near 30 mph, and with saturated ground, there is some concern for trees toppling in a few neighborhoods. Highs will remain mild today, topping out in the middle 60s.

We’ll be clear and much colder tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain will be a big issue around #CLT this morning, impacting your commute. But the rain will quickly end this morning, allowing for some sunshine & very gusty winds all across the @wbtv_news area this afternoon. Gusts 30mph+ #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/BNrcVM4A2E — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 30, 2022

Thursday will be mostly sunny, dry and chillier, with more seasonal middle 50s during the afternoon. Friday will bring a few more clouds but stay dry with highs in the upper 50s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there are some mixed signals in the long-range model data, so the forecast is subject to some adjustment. A moisture-starved cool front will cross the region on Saturday with lots of clouds and perhaps a couple of spotty showers. A washout is highly unlikely.

Still, I’m monitoring the situation, and if the timing changes, a little wet weather could possibly impact the ACC Championship football game in Charlotte Saturday night. Highs will rebound well into the 60s Saturday afternoon. The front should be just south of the WBTV area on Sunday, so it looks dry and chillier with highs in the upper 50s.

A more important round of rain may unfold on Monday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TODAY...But after today, we dry out & cool off around #CLT Thursday & Friday. Very small rain chances enter back into the forecast Saturday, but a better rain chance probably comes early next week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/3LXfjOseqY — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 30, 2022

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.