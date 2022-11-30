PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

One rescued from overturned SUV in Rowan County

Driver was trapped inside the vehicle
The driver was treated for minor injuries, according to firefighters.
The driver was treated for minor injuries, according to firefighters.(The Salisbury Post)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was rescued from an overturned car that ran off the road and down an embankment on Wednesday morning, according to firefighters.

The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. in western Rowan County on Unity Church Road. Heavy rain was falling across the area at the time.

The small SUV ran off the road, down the embankment, and was just over a creek. The driver was not able to get out of the car, The single occupant was rescued from the overturned car and is being treated by EMS for minor injuries.

“Due to the instability of the vehicle, the moving water, and the uneven terrain, command requested South Iredell personnel to perform a rope rescue to remove the driver from the vehicle,” South Iredell Fire-Rescue posted on social media.

Firefighters from Atwell, Enochville, South Iredell, and Kannapolis Fire, along with Rowan Rescue and Rowan EMS responded to the call.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
‘I love you, Dad’: Family and friends remember WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers at his funeral
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that happened Monday night at a south...
Person killed in shooting at south Charlotte McDonald’s identified
A crash shut down Interstate 85 South in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon.
Interstate crash in Gastonia expected to impact traffic for hours

Latest News

A visitation will be held on Tuesday for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag before a Mass of Christian...
WBTV’s Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag’s life honored with funeral mass
WBTV’s Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag’s life honored with funeral mass
Bomb squad disarms suspicious item found by Salisbury Walmart employees
A Silver Alert has been issued for James Smith, who was reported missing out of Rowan County.
Silver Alert issued for Salisbury man last seen at Novant hospital