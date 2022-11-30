One rescued from overturned SUV in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was rescued from an overturned car that ran off the road and down an embankment on Wednesday morning, according to firefighters.

The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. in western Rowan County on Unity Church Road. Heavy rain was falling across the area at the time.

The small SUV ran off the road, down the embankment, and was just over a creek. The driver was not able to get out of the car, The single occupant was rescued from the overturned car and is being treated by EMS for minor injuries.

“Due to the instability of the vehicle, the moving water, and the uneven terrain, command requested South Iredell personnel to perform a rope rescue to remove the driver from the vehicle,” South Iredell Fire-Rescue posted on social media.

Firefighters from Atwell, Enochville, South Iredell, and Kannapolis Fire, along with Rowan Rescue and Rowan EMS responded to the call.

