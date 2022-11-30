One killed in crash involving garbage truck in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and another injured in an early-morning crash Wednesday in south Charlotte.

The crash involving a garbage truck and a car happened around 5:45 a.m. in the area of Fairview and Providence roads.

Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The specific circumstances that led up to the crash were not immediately known.

