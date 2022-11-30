PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Medic truck crashes into east Charlotte home

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Medic truck crashed into a house on Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle can be seen stuck in the side of a house on Camp Stewart Road around 2:30 p.m.

There doesn’t seem to be much damage to the home but it hit a gas line. No injuries are being reported.

More information will be provided when available.

