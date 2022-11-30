Medic truck crashes into east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Medic truck crashed into a house on Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle can be seen stuck in the side of a house on Camp Stewart Road around 2:30 p.m.

There doesn’t seem to be much damage to the home but it hit a gas line. No injuries are being reported.

Medic truck crashes into a home in east Charlotte hitting a gas line. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/6rbVBGGeJd — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) November 30, 2022

More information will be provided when available.

