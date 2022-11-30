PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Medic: 1 injured in west Charlotte shooting

According to officials, one person was seriously injured.
One person was shot Wednesday afternoon in west Charlotte, according to Medic.
One person was shot Wednesday afternoon in west Charlotte, according to Medic.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot Wednesday afternoon in west Charlotte, according to Medic.

First responders were called to Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road around 2:30 p.m.

One person has serious injuries, Medic confirmed.

This is a developing situation. Get the latest updates sent to your phone by downloading the free WBTV News App.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
‘I love you, Dad’: Family and friends remember WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers at his funeral
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that happened Monday night at a south...
Person killed in shooting at south Charlotte McDonald’s identified
A crash shut down Interstate 85 South in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon.
Interstate crash in Gastonia expected to impact traffic for hours

Latest News

The driver was treated for minor injuries, according to firefighters.
One rescued from overturned SUV in Rowan County
A visitation will be held on Tuesday for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag before a Mass of Christian...
WBTV’s Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag’s life honored with funeral mass
WBTV’s Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag’s life honored with funeral mass
Bomb squad disarms suspicious item found by Salisbury Walmart employees