Medic: 1 injured in west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot Wednesday afternoon in west Charlotte, according to Medic.

Reported shooting off Lanza Drive in east Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/Bi7xiyE8ur — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) November 30, 2022

First responders were called to Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road around 2:30 p.m.

One person has serious injuries, Medic confirmed.

