Medic: 1 injured in west Charlotte shooting
According to officials, one person was seriously injured.
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot Wednesday afternoon in west Charlotte, according to Medic.
First responders were called to Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road around 2:30 p.m.
One person has serious injuries, Medic confirmed.
