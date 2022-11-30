PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert on Wednesday due to storms before cold temps ending the week

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain impacts likely for the Wednesday morning commute
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Much colder temperatures move in to end the work week.

  • FIRST ALERT: Rain likely Wednesday morning
  • Much colder by Thursday, Friday
  • Another chance for rain this weekend

After a dry and sunny day, rain chances are back in the forecast and will be climbing through the overnight period. A First Alert Weather Day is in place for your Wednesday morning commute! Although it won’t be raining all day, prepare for heavy rain at times early Wednesday morning and even a few rumbles of thunder. By mid-morning, the heaviest of the rain will have shifted east and we will gradually dry and clear out from there... Temperatures will start in the 50s and make it into the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

7 Day Forecast(WBTV)

Much colder conditions are on the way by Thursday and Friday! Morning lows will bottom out below freezing and afternoon highs will only make it into the mid 50s. High pressure will keep us dry through the end of the work week.

Weekend Outlook: Temperatures and cloud cover increases into the weekend and a few showers will also be possible on Saturday. It doesn’t look like a washout, but we’ll be keeping an eye on scattered shower chances around the time of the ACC championship... Stay tuned! Otherwise, anticipate more clouds than sunshine and highs back in the 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great rest of your week!

