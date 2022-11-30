PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Bomb squad disarms suspicious item found by Salisbury Walmart employees

Residents and visitors are advised to stay away from the area as the investigation continues.
According to law enforcement, authorities were called after the package was found inside the store.
By WBTV Web Staff and David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities were called to the Salisbury Walmart early Wednesday morning after a suspicious item was discovered.

According to law enforcement, the item was found inside the store, located off South Arlington Street and near Interstate 85. It was closed to customers at the time and employees were evacuated by Walmart management.

The Cabarrus County bomb squad, which responds to surrounding counties on suspicious package calls, is assisting Salisbury police and firefighters and Rowan County EMS.

Shortly before 9:15 a.m., a large boom was heard as the bomb squad disarmed the device the employees found.

The Walmart is closed as of 7 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to remain closed for some time.

According to Salisbury Fire, Arlington Street at East Innes Street, as well as Arlington Street at Old Concord Road, will be closed until further notice. Residents and visitors are advised to stay away from the area as the investigation continues.

