Deputies: Man barricades himself inside camper, sets it on fire in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man with an active warrant was arrested after barricading himself inside a camper before setting it on fire.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says around 10 p.m. on Nov. 29, deputies responded to a possible burglary at a camper parked on the property of Bess Chapel Road.

When deputies arrived, a reporting person said a man was inside the trailer after being told he could not be by the owner. Deputies knocked on the door and the man said he wouldn’t come out.

The man was identified as Chris Lee, 39, of Crouse, N.C., and had an active warrant. Officers then went to the magistrate’s office to secure a search warrant for the camper to make entry and contact with Lee.

When deputies were en route back to the scene, Lee had set the camper on fire. The officers attempted to enter again but the man barricaded himself inside, preventing them from entering. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they made entry and pulled Lee out of the camper. He had burns on his body and was transported to the hospital before being airlifted to the Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in Winston Salem.

