PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Deputies: Man barricades himself inside camper, sets it on fire in Lincolnton

The man was identified as Chris Lee, 39, of Crouse, N.C.
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Crime tape and police lights graphic.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man with an active warrant was arrested after barricading himself inside a camper before setting it on fire.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says around 10 p.m. on Nov. 29, deputies responded to a possible burglary at a camper parked on the property of Bess Chapel Road.

When deputies arrived, a reporting person said a man was inside the trailer after being told he could not be by the owner. Deputies knocked on the door and the man said he wouldn’t come out.

The man was identified as Chris Lee, 39, of Crouse, N.C., and had an active warrant. Officers then went to the magistrate’s office to secure a search warrant for the camper to make entry and contact with Lee.

When deputies were en route back to the scene, Lee had set the camper on fire. The officers attempted to enter again but the man barricaded himself inside, preventing them from entering. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they made entry and pulled Lee out of the camper. He had burns on his body and was transported to the hospital before being airlifted to the Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in Winston Salem.

Also Read: 17-year-old injured in east Charlotte shooting

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
‘I love you, Dad’: Family and friends remember WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers at his funeral
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
The Walmart in Salisbury remained closed Wednesday morning as authorities investigated a...
Bomb squad disarms suspicious item found by Salisbury Walmart employees
Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that happened Monday night at a south...
Person killed in shooting at south Charlotte McDonald’s identified

Latest News

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public...
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify individual that robbed bank in south Charlotte
Valerie C. Woodard Center
Security guard shoots another guard at Mecklenburg County building
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass against Wake Forest during the first...
UNC redshirt freshman QB Drake Maye wins ACC Player of the Year
Medic into home in Charlotte
Medic ambulance crashes into east Charlotte home