Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify individual that robbed bank in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify the person who robbed a bank in south Charlotte earlier this month.

The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Bank OZK on Park Road.

Surveillance footage shows the person walk into the bank and head directly to a back counter. The video shows the person step over the counter and approach two of the workers at the bank.

“The fortunate part about it is no weapon was seen, none was indicated. No threats were made, no injuries,” explained Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

Surveillance footage shows the individual grab cash from the register before leaving the bank. Smith said it is somewhat surprising to see a bank robbery in south Charlotte during such a busy part of the day.

“5 p.m. is normally a busy time – people in and out cashing checks and doing bank business. It’s a little surprising, but in this instance, the suspect was able to jump the counter and get away with the money,” noted Smith.

The detective said the bank employees acted correctly in allowing the intruder to take money.

“They did the right thing. They were very cooperative as they should be. Again, no weapon was seen. None was indicated. No force was used and there were no injuries,” said Smith.

The robbery suspect was wearing a black jacket, multi-colored mask, and bright orange gloves. Police said the person was also carrying a soft lunch bag.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

