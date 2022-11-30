PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Crews respond to reported suspicious package at Salisbury Walmart

Cabarrus County deputies were assisting Salisbury Police and firefighters.
No other details were immediately available.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have responded to a reported suspicious package at a Walmart in Salisbury.

Video taken at the scene shows several first responder vehicles just outside the parking lot of the store, located off South Arlington Street and near Interstate 85.

Cabarrus County deputies were assisting Salisbury Police and firefighters.

No other details were immediately available.

Download the free WBTV News app for up-to-date information as it comes in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
‘I love you, Dad’: Family and friends remember WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers at his funeral
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that happened Monday night at a south...
Person killed in shooting at south Charlotte McDonald’s identified
A crash shut down Interstate 85 South in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon.
Interstate crash in Gastonia expected to impact traffic for hours

Latest News

Crews called for reported suspicious package at Salisbury Walmart
A funeral mass is being held Wednesday for WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag.
Funeral mass happening Wednesday for WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag
Funeral mass happening Wednesday for WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag
Pineville Police making changes after woman escapes handcuffs, jumps out of police car
Pineville Police making changes after woman escapes handcuffs, jumps out of police car