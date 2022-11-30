Crews respond to reported suspicious package at Salisbury Walmart

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have responded to a reported suspicious package at a Walmart in Salisbury.

Video taken at the scene shows several first responder vehicles just outside the parking lot of the store, located off South Arlington Street and near Interstate 85.

Cabarrus County deputies were assisting Salisbury Police and firefighters.

No other details were immediately available.

