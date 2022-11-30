PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating its third homicide in the city in less than 24 hours.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating its third homicide in the city in less than 24 hours.

Police are currently at the scene of 4500 Sadler Road where a man was found with a gunshot wound.

The shooting took place shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday and the victim died from his injuries at the hospital.

Detectives have identified a person of interest and are not seeking additional suspects at this time.

More information will be provided when available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

