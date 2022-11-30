CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating its third homicide in the city in less than 24 hours.
Police are currently at the scene of 4500 Sadler Road where a man was found with a gunshot wound.
The shooting took place shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday and the victim died from his injuries at the hospital.
Detectives have identified a person of interest and are not seeking additional suspects at this time.
More information will be provided when available.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
