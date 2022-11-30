CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating its third homicide in the city in less than 24 hours.
Police are currently at the scene of 4500 Sadler Road where a man was found with a gunshot wound.
The shooting took place sometime before 7 p.m. on Tuesday and the victim died from his injuries at the hospital.
More information will be provided when available.
