CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating its third homicide in the city in less than 24 hours.

Police are currently at the scene of 4500 Sadler Road where a man was found with a gunshot wound.

The shooting took place sometime before 7 p.m. on Tuesday and the victim died from his injuries at the hospital.

More information will be provided when available.

