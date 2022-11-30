17-year-old shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says.

Reported shooting off Lanza Drive in east Charlotte.

First responders were called to Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road around 2:30 p.m.

According to officials, the teen is a student at Rocky River High School and had just gotten off the bus when he was shot.

The 17-year-old was listed in stable condition on Wednesday.

