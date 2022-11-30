PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
17-year-old shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says.

First responders were called to Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road around 2:30 p.m.

According to officials, the teen is a student at Rocky River High School and had just gotten off the bus when he was shot.

The 17-year-old was listed in stable condition on Wednesday.

This is a developing situation. Get the latest updates sent to your phone by downloading the free WBTV News App.

