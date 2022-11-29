WBTV issues statement on open NTSB investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV News and the Charlotte community continue to remember and honor the legacy of meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, both killed in a helicopter crash on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

While still ongoing, WBTV News issued a statement regarding the NTSB investigation into the crash.

“WBTV is appreciative of the continued outpouring of support for Chip, Jason, and our WBTV family. While we expect preliminary findings from the NTSB in several weeks, we know it will take a year or more for the full report. To that end, we will allow the NTSB and Total Traffic & Weather Network, who operated Sky3 for WBTV for many years, to handle the review of appropriate records and information.”

The loss of both Myers and Tayag is being felt across the community. You can support each of the victim’s families with a donation through GoFundMe.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.